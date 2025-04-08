Cherokee Businessman Jason Dickerson Announces Run For State Senate

A Cherokee County businessman and community leader announced his run for Georgia State Senate this week.

🗣️ What We Know: Jason Dickerson, a lifelong Cherokee County resident, wants to represent Georgia State Senate District 21. The district includes parts of Cherokee and Fulton counties. Dickerson hopes to fill the seat being vacated by Senator Brandon Beach, who President Donald Trump appointed as Treasurer of the United States.

“Brandon has been a tireless advocate for our district,” Dickerson said. “I’m grateful for his years of service.”

Dickerson grew up on a farm in Union Hill and co-founded Quest Trucking, a transportation company that employed more than 400 people. His company became known for military-themed trucks honoring veterans.

💰 By The Numbers: Through his family foundation, Dickerson donates nearly $1.5 million each year to Cherokee County causes. The money helps seniors with utility and rent assistance, provides housing for homeless veterans, and funds scholarships for local students.

⏭️ What’s Next: Voters will decide who represents Senate District 21 in the upcoming election on April 7, 2025.