Chatham County residents with court dates next week will head to a brand new building as the Eugene H. Gadsden Courthouse officially opens its doors Monday.

🏛️ Why It Matters: The move affects anyone with upcoming court business, including hundreds of jurors summoned to report to the new location at 400 West Oglethorpe Avenue starting June 2.

🗓️ What’s Happening: Both Superior and State Court operations will fully relocate to the new courthouse, ending operations at their previous facilities.

All jury summonses and court notices now direct people to the new Gadsden Courthouse location.

🧭 Finding Your Way: Court officials expect significant crowds on opening day and have created maps to help residents navigate to the new building.

Jurors can find directions and parking information on the Chatham County jury website before their arrival.