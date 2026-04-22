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An extended spell of dry weather has led to major wildfires in South Georgia, prompting Gov. Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency covering more than half the state.

Kemp’s order on Wednesday covers 91 of Georgia’s 159 counties. It will be in effect for 30 days and includes a ban on burning yard debris and agricultural material there.

“With much of Georgia remaining in extreme drought conditions, wildfires have already surpassed the state’s 5-year average and continue to spread,” Kemp said in a statement.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved assistance grants for two locations: the Pineland Road Fire in Clinch and Echols Counties and the Highway 82 Wildfire in Brantley County.

“We are praying for the families who have lost their homes in these devastating conditions, as well as for the first responders working around the clock,” Kemp said.

For current wildfire information and emergency updates, visit gatrees.org/current-wildfire-information-and-resources/. For a map of active fires and response, visit georgiafc.firesponse.com/public/