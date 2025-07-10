Savannah tourists could see fewer horse-drawn carriage tours this summer under new heat protection rules city leaders are considering today.

🌡️ Why It Matters: The proposals would shut down one of Savannah’s most popular tourist attractions when temperatures get too hot. Carriage operators worry the new standards could hurt their businesses during peak summer months.

🐎 What’s Happening: City council will vote on two different ordinances that protect working horses from extreme heat. One proposal uses regular air temperature readings of 85 or 92 degrees Fahrenheit. The other uses a more complex system called wet bulb globe temperature with cutoffs at 86, 88, and 91 degrees.

Both plans would put a permanent temperature monitor at 248 West Bryan Street in Ellis Square. Carriage operators would have to check this monitor throughout the day and stop tours when temperatures hit the cutoff points.

🔬 Between the Lines: The two systems work very differently. Regular air temperature only measures how hot it feels in the shade. Wet bulb globe temperature factors in humidity, wind speed and solar radiation. That makes it more accurate for measuring heat stress on both horses and humans.

The wet bulb system creates three levels of restrictions. At 86 degrees, drivers must take horse temperatures after every tour. At 88 degrees, horses get mandatory cold water hosing and 15 minute rest breaks every hour. At 91 degrees, all tours stop completely.

🏛️ The Big Picture: This debate reflects ongoing tension between tourism revenue and animal welfare concerns. Horse-drawn carriages bring significant money to Savannah’s tourism industry. But animal rights advocates have pushed for years to get stronger heat protections for working horses.

Both proposals require drivers to take horse temperatures and monitor breathing rates during hot weather. If a horse’s body temperature goes above 101.9 degrees, it must return to the stable immediately.

Code compliance officers would get authority to inspect horses and temperature records at any time. Operators who refuse inspections face immediate removal of their horses from city streets for the rest of the day.

Carriage operators have expressed concerns that the new standards could negatively impact their businesses. The restrictions would likely force more tour cancellations during Savannah’s hot summer months when tourism peaks.

