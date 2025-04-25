Georgia Secretary of State Asks Trump Administration Not to Deport Afghan Christian Refugees

Share

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asked Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem yesterday to hear asylum claims from Afghan Christians before deporting them to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Raffensperger learned several Afghan Christians in the U.S. face deportation after Easter celebrations. Many of these refugees worked with American forces in Afghanistan, risking their lives for religious freedom and democratic values.

“Afghanistan under the Taliban remains one of the most dangerous places in the world for Christians,” Raffensperger said. “Reports from multiple organizations, including Help the Persecuted and the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom confirm that Afghan Christians face targeted violence, state-sponsored persecution, and near-certain execution under Taliban interpretations of Sharia law.”

🔍 Why It Matters: The Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan created life-threatening conditions for religious minorities. Christians face execution simply for their faith. Raffensperger argues deportation without proper asylum hearings contradicts America’s commitment to religious liberty.

🌎 In Context: The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom consistently ranks Afghanistan among the world’s worst violators of religious freedom. Christians must practice their faith in secret, and conversion from Islam is considered apostasy, punishable by death under Taliban rule.

⏭️ What’s Next: The Department of Homeland Security must decide whether to grant these asylum hearings before any deportations proceed. Raffensperger’s letter puts public pressure on the Trump administration to address these specific cases.

❤️ Remember The Golden Rule: Raffensperger framed his appeal around America’s moral leadership: “Our nation’s moral leadership is defined not just by the policies we enact, but by the people we choose to protect.” The situation asks Americans to consider how they would want to be treated if facing religious persecution.

“America has long stood as a beacon of hope to the oppressed and a defender of religious freedom. I respectfully request that DHS continue in that tradition in how they treat these Afghan Christian families,” Raffensperger said in his letter.

