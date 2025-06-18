If you love fireworks and horses, you might want to keep them at least two football fields apart. Cherokee County just made it official: No more fireworks within 200 yards of any equine facility. That means barns, pastures, and arenas are now off-limits for your backyard pyrotechnics.

🎆 What We Know: The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday, June 17, to ban fireworks near horses. The move follows a new state law that lets local governments crack down on fireworks around equine facilities. If you break the rule, you could face a fine up to $1,000 or spend up to 60 days in jail. So, unless you want to explain to a judge why you thought your Roman candle show was worth it, maybe keep the sparklers at home.

👩‍🌾 Who Made it Happen: Residents and horse owners led the charge. Seven people from the equestrian community spoke up at the public hearing. They shared stories about horses panicking, people getting hurt, and barns nearly catching fire.

🐴 Why It Matters: Horses are not fans of fireworks. In fact, they are flight animals, which means loud, unpredictable noises can send them running through fences or even cause serious health problems. Residents say they try to prepare for the Fourth of July with sedation or by moving their horses, but when fireworks go off for days before and after the holiday, it is nearly impossible to keep the animals safe. One resident, Danielle Cook, said she spends her holidays in the pasture, just in case her barn catches fire. Not exactly the kind of Independence Day most people picture. The city of Milton passed a similar ordinance earlier this week.

📢 Take Action: If you own horses, the local equestrian group is stepping up to help. They are making yard signs to warn neighbors about where horses are kept. If you are planning a fireworks display, check your surroundings. And if you sell fireworks, you might want to keep an eye on the county’s next move—there is talk of requiring stores to post the new rules.

🧨 What’s Next: The county is looking into whether it can force fireworks sellers to post the ordinance. In the meantime, the new rule takes effect July 1. So, before you light that fuse, make sure you are not within 200 yards of a horse. Your wallet—and your neighbors—will thank you.

Remember, just because you can buy fireworks does not mean you should set them off anywhere you please. Especially if your audience has four legs and a tendency to panic.

