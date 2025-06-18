Georgia’s Sugar Hill ranks 12th nationwide with nearly 10% population growth last year, new Census data reveals.

🏙️ Why It Matters: The explosive growth is transforming Sugar Hill from a small town into a significant Atlanta suburb, bringing both economic opportunities and infrastructure challenges for current residents.

🏘️ Growth Explosion: Cities across America grew between 2023 and 2024, with Southern cities like Sugar Hill leading the charge. Sugar Hill’s 9.5% population increase pushed its total to 28,598 residents.

“Cities of all sizes, in all regions, showed faster growth and larger gains than in 2023,” said Crystal Delbé, a statistician with the Census Bureau.

🔍 Between the Lines: Sugar Hill’s growth reflects a broader trend of rapid expansion in Southern suburbs. Eleven of the 15 fastest-growing cities are in the South, with Texas claiming seven spots on the list.

Princeton, Texas topped all cities with a staggering 30.6% one-year growth rate.

🌎 The Big Picture: The South experienced the highest average population growth of any U.S. region. After years of decline, even Northeastern cities saw population increases in 2024.

Two cities – Jacksonville, Florida and Fort Worth, Texas – crossed the 1 million resident threshold last year.

America’s housing stock grew by 1.4 million units to accommodate the population surge, reaching a total of 146.8 million homes nationwide.

