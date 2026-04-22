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U.S. Rep. David Scott, a Democrat who made history as the first African American to chair House Agriculture Committee, has died, his office announced Wednesday.

Scott, 80, had represented the 13th congressional district for nearly a quarter century, representing much of the area south and east of Atlanta.

“To the public, he was a devoted leader who spent more than 50 years serving his community, the state of Georgia, and the American people,” his office said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “He will be remembered not only for his leadership but for his kindness, compassion, and enduring impact on those around him.”

David Albert Scott was born on a farm in Aynor, S.C., a month after Germany’s surrender in World War II and two months before Japan would surrender.

He graduated from Florida A&M University and earned an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania and them started an advertising business.

Three years after finishing his studies, he worked on Andrew Young’s successful congressional campaign.

Two years later, in 1974, he won his own election to the Georgia House, serving there nearly a decade before switching to the state Senate. He served there until winning his own successful congressional campaign in 2002.

In 2020, the U.S. House Democratic caucus named him chairman of the Agriculture Committee, a key position for a lawmaker from a state like Georgia where agribusiness is significant.

He was up for election this year, when a new crop of graduates from Georgia’s General Assembly decided to challenge him.

Scott faced six opponents in the May 19 primary, one each from the state House and Senate.

Early voting starts Monday. That does not leave enough time to remove Scott’s name from ballots, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office.

Voters will see notices at polling places that say any votes cast for Scott will not count, a spokesman for Raffensperger’s office said. Similar notices will be sent to absentee by mail voters, the spokesman said, adding that Gov. Brian Kemp will call a special election to fill the remainder of Scott’s term.

But Scott’s death put politics on hold.

“Today, politics fades and humanity remains,” said Everton Blair Jr., a former Gwinnett County school board member who is running in the Democratic primary to succeed Scott.

U.S. Sen. John Ossoff said in a statement that “Georgia is a better place thanks to the service of Congressman Scott.”

Scott was married to Alfredia Aaron Scott. They had two daughters, Dayna and Marcye, and two grandchildren, Kimani and Kaylin.