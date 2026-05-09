Georgia has a drunk driving problem. Georgia has a pedestrian safety problem. And now, new data confirms Georgia has a motorcycle fatality problem.

The Numbers

Georgia recorded 404 fatal motorcycle intersection crashes between 2020 and 2024, according to a new analysis of federal traffic data. That works out to about 81 deaths per year, and a fatality rate of 37.40 deaths per 100,000 registered motorcycles — placing Georgia seventh among the deadliest states in the nation for riders.

The state has about 216,057 registered motorcycles on its roads.

The Company Georgia Keeps

The top of that list reads like a tour of the Sun Belt, which should come as no surprise to anyone who has driven through it. Texas leads the nation at 54.07 deaths per 100,000 registered motorcycles, followed by Mississippi at 52.60 and Florida at 50.40. South Carolina, Nevada, and Delaware round out the top six before Georgia checks in at seventh.

The regional pattern is hard to ignore. The South as a whole posts 34.98 deaths per 100,000 registered motorcycles — more than double the Northeast’s rate of 15.88. Georgia sits n what the data effectively identifies as America’s deadliest corridor for riders.

Context That Does Not Flatter

This is not Georgia’s first appearance on the wrong side of a road safety ranking. The state has ranked among the ten most dangerous in the country for pedestrians for years running, recording 345 pedestrian fatalities in 2022 alone — a more than 50 percent increase over the previous decade. Georgia also recorded 259 alcohol-impaired driving deaths in 2023, a number that had more than doubled since 2013, before falling to 176 in 2024.

That 2024 drop in drunk driving deaths was real progress. But 176 people still died in alcohol-impaired crashes in a single year in this state. And the pedestrian death toll has not meaningfully reversed. Now motorcyclists are dying at a rate that puts Georgia in the bottom tier nationally.

Three separate categories of road users. Three separate sets of alarming numbers. One state.

What the Data Does Not Say

The analysis, which examined federal crash data over the five-year period, identifies where riders are dying but does not explain why Georgia’s rate is as high as it is. Road design, enforcement patterns, speed limits, and driver behavior all play roles that the raw numbers alone cannot untangle.

What the numbers do say, plainly, is that Georgia roads are disproportionately dangerous — not just for one category of road user, but for nearly all of them.