Georgia sits in the middle of the pack when it comes to how much residents give to charity and volunteer their time.

What’s Happening: A new study from WalletHub ranks Georgia 19th out of 50 states for charitable giving in 2026.

What’s Important: The ranking looks at more than just how much money people give. It also measures how many people volunteer, how many hours they spend helping others, and what share of their income they donate to charity.

The Big Picture: Americans gave more than $592 billion to charity last year. Wyoming topped the list as the most charitable state, with residents donating nearly 4% of their income to charity and volunteering an average of 29 hours per year. Utah had the highest volunteer rate and the most volunteer hours per person in the country.

The Sources: WalletHub 2026 Most Charitable States report.