A popular chicken finger chain wants to open on Ashford Dunwoody Road, but concerns about adding more traffic to an already congested corridor have city leaders hitting pause.

What’s Happening: Raising Cane’s wants to build a 2,900 square-foot restaurant with double drive-through lanes at 4570 Ashford Dunwoody Road. The site used to be a bank and has sat empty for about two years.

What’s Important: City staff says no to the plan, citing traffic problems on an already crowded road, concerns about how close the entrance would be to a nearby McDonald’s, and potential issues for guests at the Le Meridian Hotel next door. The Dunwoody Planning Commission also voted to deny the application in September.

Between the Lines: Mayor Lynn Deutsch said she’s been against the project since 2022. The hotel’s representative said guests would be hurt by the drive-through traffic, and Council Member John Heneghan said he takes those concerns seriously.

What They’re Saying: Raising Cane’s representatives said their traffic studies show disruption would be minimal and the company plans to sign a 40-year lease and support the community.

What’s Next: The council will vote on the matter at its December 1 meeting.

The Sources: Public meetings and agendas.