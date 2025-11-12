A popular chicken finger chain wants to open on Ashford Dunwoody Road, but concerns about adding more traffic to an already congested corridor have city leaders hitting pause.
What’s Happening: Raising Cane’s wants to build a 2,900 square-foot restaurant with double drive-through lanes at 4570 Ashford Dunwoody Road. The site used to be a bank and has sat empty for about two years.
What’s Important: City staff says no to the plan, citing traffic problems on an already crowded road, concerns about how close the entrance would be to a nearby McDonald’s, and potential issues for guests at the Le Meridian Hotel next door. The Dunwoody Planning Commission also voted to deny the application in September.
Between the Lines: Mayor Lynn Deutsch said she’s been against the project since 2022. The hotel’s representative said guests would be hurt by the drive-through traffic, and Council Member John Heneghan said he takes those concerns seriously.
What They’re Saying: Raising Cane’s representatives said their traffic studies show disruption would be minimal and the company plans to sign a 40-year lease and support the community.
What’s Next: The council will vote on the matter at its December 1 meeting.
The Sources: Public meetings and agendas.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.