New Snellville Chick-fil-A Opens

Snellville residents can now satisfy their chicken sandwich cravings at the brand new Chick-fil-A on Centerville Highway. The restaurant opened its doors Thursday and plans to honor 100 community heroes with free chicken for a year.
🏠 What We Know: The new chicken haven sits at 3366 Centerville Highway in Snellville. It welcomes hungry customers from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. As anyone familiar with the chain knows, you’ll need to make other Sunday lunch plans.
🚗 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: This isn’t your average drive-thru. The location features a dedicated “Mobile Thru” lane for app users who want to skip the Chick-fil-A lines.
👨🍳 Who Made It Happen: Georgia native Zack Price returns home to serve as the local owner-operator. Price traded in his microphone for waffle fries after working as a sports radio producer covering Atlanta teams. He spent 7 years running a Chick-fil-A in Texas before deciding to bring his chicken expertise back to metro Atlanta.
💼 Why It Matters: The restaurant brings approximately 120 jobs to Snellville. It will also participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which donates surplus food to local shelters and nonprofits. The company donated $25,000 to hunger relief efforts in the Snellville area to celebrate the opening.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.