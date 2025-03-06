New Snellville Chick-fil-A Opens

Snellville residents can now satisfy their chicken sandwich cravings at the brand new Chick-fil-A on Centerville Highway. The restaurant opened its doors Thursday and plans to honor 100 community heroes with free chicken for a year.

🏠 What We Know: The new chicken haven sits at 3366 Centerville Highway in Snellville. It welcomes hungry customers from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. As anyone familiar with the chain knows, you’ll need to make other Sunday lunch plans.

🚗 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: This isn’t your average drive-thru. The location features a dedicated “Mobile Thru” lane for app users who want to skip the Chick-fil-A lines.

👨‍🍳 Who Made It Happen: Georgia native Zack Price returns home to serve as the local owner-operator. Price traded in his microphone for waffle fries after working as a sports radio producer covering Atlanta teams. He spent 7 years running a Chick-fil-A in Texas before deciding to bring his chicken expertise back to metro Atlanta.

💼 Why It Matters: The restaurant brings approximately 120 jobs to Snellville. It will also participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which donates surplus food to local shelters and nonprofits. The company donated $25,000 to hunger relief efforts in the Snellville area to celebrate the opening.