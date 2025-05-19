Kilwins is rolling out a new treat that combines two favorites – chocolate and ice cream cones. The company’s new Chocolate-on-the-Inside Waffle Cones feature warm Heritage Dark Chocolate lining the inside of freshly made waffle cones.

Customers can try the chocolate upgrade for free with any ice cream purchase on National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, June 7, at participating locations.

“For over 75 years, Kilwins has been dedicated to crafting the finest confections and ice cream, and we’re excited to introduce a new way for customers to enjoy our Heritage Chocolate,” said Joe Audia, vice president and general manager of Kilwins.

The new offering uses a special fountain that coats each cone with chocolate while customers watch. The chocolate remains slightly soft inside the cone, creating a contrast with the ice cream.

The chocolate used in the cones is the same Fair Trade Certified chocolate used in the company’s other products, made exclusively in the United States.

Customers can find participating locations on the Kilwins website at kilwins.com/chocolateontheinside.