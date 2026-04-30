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A Duluth karaoke bar is one bad inspection away from losing its permit to operate after state health inspectors found moldy food, a broken walk-in cooler, and expired products dating back more than a year.

The Score

Gangnam Style Karaoke, located at 2645 N. Berkeley Lake Road in Duluth, received a score of 58 — a failing grade — during a routine inspection April 27, according to the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days. Inspectors noted the establishment is now accumulating repeat violations, and three consecutive violations of the same code provision on routine inspections can result in a permit suspension.

Spoiled and Expired Food

Inspectors found mold growing on multiple foods inside the walk-in cooler, including half and half, tomato sauce, cucumber, salted shrimp, cream cheese, canned peaches, rice, rice cakes, and two items inspectors could not identify. All of it was thrown out.

The cooler itself was the root of the problem. It could not maintain safe cold-holding temperatures, with the interior reaching 65 degrees — more than 20 degrees above the required maximum of 41 degrees. All food stored inside that could not hold safe temperatures was also discarded.

Inspectors also found expired products on the shelves, some well past their sell-by dates. Two packages of sliced cheese carried expiration dates of January 28, 2025 — more than 15 months before the inspection. Sliced rice cakes had expired in February of this year. Tofu packages had expired April 6, and salted shrimp had expired April 15. All were thrown out.

Sanitation Problems

The ice machine had a black mold-like buildup on its interior food-contact surfaces. The dishwashing machine was dispensing less than 50 parts per million of chlorine — below the level required to properly sanitize dishes and utensils.

Restroom Failures

The men’s restroom had no paper towels and no soap available when inspectors arrived. Both were provided during the inspection. The restroom’s self-closing door mechanism was broken, and the door was found standing open — with no cleaning or maintenance taking place. Both the open door and the lack of paper towels were flagged as second consecutive violations.

The front and back doors of the establishment were also found propped open at the start of the inspection, a second consecutive violation for that issue as well. Inspectors noted the open doors create a pathway for insects and rodents to enter. Both were closed during the inspection.

Management Awareness

Inspectors also found the person in charge was not familiar with all reportable symptoms and illnesses that food employees are required to report. Inspectors educated the manager on those requirements during the visit.

The health department can be reached at (770) 963-5132 or at gnrhealth.com.