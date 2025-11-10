Chick-fil-A restaurants across Atlanta are rolling out their holiday menu starting today, as Georgia gets ready for its first freeze of the season.

What’s Happening: The fast food chain is bringing back its peppermint-flavored drinks and desserts for the season. The menu includes the Peppermint Chip Milkshake, Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee, Peppermint Iced Coffee and Icedream with Peppermint Bark Chips.

What’s Important: The Chicken Tortilla Soup is also back on menus. Customers can now order a 30-count Nugget Meal, which is designed for sharing. The company is also selling holiday merchandise on its website and offering new games on the Chick-fil-A Play App.

Only in Georgia: Some Chick-fil-A locations in Georgia are offering two extra holiday items. The Sweet Potato Fried Pie and the Spicy Chicken and Sweet Potato Waffle are available at Truett’s Grill, The Dwarf House, Truett’s Luau and Truett’s Chick-fil-A locations while supplies last. These restaurants are only found in Georgia.

The Sources: Chick-fil-A.