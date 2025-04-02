  1. Home
  2. Metro Atlanta
  3. Cherokee
  4. Acworth
🚨 What We Know: Uncle C's BBQ on Highway 92 scored 57 on its March 30 health inspection. The failing grade resulted from 21 separate violations, including 9 that inspectors considered critical food safety issues.
News Graphic

Cherokee County BBQ Joint Scores Failing Grade On Health Inspection

April 2, 2025
1 min read

An Acworth barbecue restaurant received a failing health score after inspectors found multiple critical violations, including improper food temperatures and inadequate sanitization practices.

🚨 What We Know: Uncle C’s BBQ on Highway 92 scored 57 on its March 30 health inspection. The failing grade resulted from 21 separate violations, including 9 that inspectors considered critical food safety issues.

Among the most serious violations:

  • Hot foods held at dangerous temperatures (89-125°F instead of the required 135°F)
  • Dishes being washed without sanitizer
  • Foods in walk-in cooler not properly date-marked
  • Torn mesh screens in the outdoor grill area
  • The certified food safety manager not following required responsibilities

🔍 Why It Matters: These violations create conditions where foodborne illness can easily spread. Proper food temperature control is essential for preventing bacterial growth that causes food poisoning.

🔢 By The Numbers:

  • 57 out of 100 on latest inspection
  • 9 points deducted for improper hot holding temperatures
  • 4 points deducted for each of eight separate critical violations
  • Food temperatures ranged 10-46 degrees below safe holding temperatures

🧠 In Context: This inspection appears to show ongoing problems at Uncle C’s BBQ. Several violations were marked as “repeat,” indicating these issues were identified in previous inspections but not corrected.

⏭️ What’s Next: The restaurant must correct all violations. Critical issues like missing paper towels at hand sinks, damaged cutting boards, and non-functioning equipment must be fixed within 72 hours.

🤝 Take Action: Customers concerned about food safety can call the health department at (770) 479-0444 for more information about this inspection or to report concerns.

Uncle C’s BBQ – Establishment Information

Business DetailsInformation
NameUncle C’s BBQ
Address6548 HWY 92 STE 150, ACWORTH, GA 30102
Phone(770) 256-4945
Permit TypeFood Service
Permit Number028-1552
Last Inspection Score57
Last Inspection DateMarch 30, 2025
Health Department Contact(770) 479-0444

Latest Inspection Details

Date: March 30, 2025
Purpose: Routine
Score: 57
Inspector: Kadia Kane

Critical Violations

ViolationPointsNotes
Hot holding temperatures9TCS foods found between 89-125°F (required: 135°F+)
Food safety manager responsibilities4CFSM not following required responsibilities
CFSM certification documentation4Certificate not posted in public view
Handwashing facilities4No paper towels at kitchen hand sink
Food storage (covered)4Various uncovered food items in walk-in
Outdoor cooking facilities4Mesh screen in outdoor grill pit torn/damaged
Food-contact surfaces4Heavily stained/dirty cutting board in use
Manual warewashing4Dishes not being properly sanitized
Date marking4TCS foods not properly date marked

Additional Violations

ViolationPointsNotes
Food storage (floor)3Food items stored directly on floor in walk-in
Insect/rodent prevention3Large opening in back door
Permit display1Food service permit not posted
Inspection report display1Current inspection report not properly posted
Single-use items storage1Single service items stored on floor
Equipment repair1Meat sink in severe disrepair
Nonfood-contact surfaces1Mold build-up on food storage shelves
Physical facilities1Cove basing missing/damaged
Facility cleanliness1Kitchen needs deep cleaning
Premises maintenance1Excessive trash/debris in outdoor areas

For more information about food safety regulations and requirements, please contact the Health Department at (770) 479-0444.

🚨 What We Know: Uncle C's BBQ on Highway 92 scored 57 on its March 30 health inspection. The failing grade resulted from 21 separate violations, including 9 that inspectors considered critical food safety issues.
B.T. Clark
Publisher at 

B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.


Events Calendar

Advertise With The Georgia Sun