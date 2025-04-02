Cherokee County BBQ Joint Scores Failing Grade On Health Inspection

An Acworth barbecue restaurant received a failing health score after inspectors found multiple critical violations, including improper food temperatures and inadequate sanitization practices.
🚨 What We Know: Uncle C’s BBQ on Highway 92 scored 57 on its March 30 health inspection. The failing grade resulted from 21 separate violations, including 9 that inspectors considered critical food safety issues.
Among the most serious violations:
- Hot foods held at dangerous temperatures (89-125°F instead of the required 135°F)
- Dishes being washed without sanitizer
- Foods in walk-in cooler not properly date-marked
- Torn mesh screens in the outdoor grill area
- The certified food safety manager not following required responsibilities
🔍 Why It Matters: These violations create conditions where foodborne illness can easily spread. Proper food temperature control is essential for preventing bacterial growth that causes food poisoning.
🔢 By The Numbers:
- 57 out of 100 on latest inspection
- 9 points deducted for improper hot holding temperatures
- 4 points deducted for each of eight separate critical violations
- Food temperatures ranged 10-46 degrees below safe holding temperatures
🧠 In Context: This inspection appears to show ongoing problems at Uncle C’s BBQ. Several violations were marked as “repeat,” indicating these issues were identified in previous inspections but not corrected.
⏭️ What’s Next: The restaurant must correct all violations. Critical issues like missing paper towels at hand sinks, damaged cutting boards, and non-functioning equipment must be fixed within 72 hours.
🤝 Take Action: Customers concerned about food safety can call the health department at (770) 479-0444 for more information about this inspection or to report concerns.
Uncle C’s BBQ – Establishment Information
|Business Details
|Information
|Name
|Uncle C’s BBQ
|Address
|6548 HWY 92 STE 150, ACWORTH, GA 30102
|Phone
|(770) 256-4945
|Permit Type
|Food Service
|Permit Number
|028-1552
|Last Inspection Score
|57
|Last Inspection Date
|March 30, 2025
|Health Department Contact
|(770) 479-0444
Latest Inspection Details
Date: March 30, 2025
Purpose: Routine
Score: 57
Inspector: Kadia Kane
Critical Violations
|Violation
|Points
|Notes
|Hot holding temperatures
|9
|TCS foods found between 89-125°F (required: 135°F+)
|Food safety manager responsibilities
|4
|CFSM not following required responsibilities
|CFSM certification documentation
|4
|Certificate not posted in public view
|Handwashing facilities
|4
|No paper towels at kitchen hand sink
|Food storage (covered)
|4
|Various uncovered food items in walk-in
|Outdoor cooking facilities
|4
|Mesh screen in outdoor grill pit torn/damaged
|Food-contact surfaces
|4
|Heavily stained/dirty cutting board in use
|Manual warewashing
|4
|Dishes not being properly sanitized
|Date marking
|4
|TCS foods not properly date marked
Additional Violations
|Violation
|Points
|Notes
|Food storage (floor)
|3
|Food items stored directly on floor in walk-in
|Insect/rodent prevention
|3
|Large opening in back door
|Permit display
|1
|Food service permit not posted
|Inspection report display
|1
|Current inspection report not properly posted
|Single-use items storage
|1
|Single service items stored on floor
|Equipment repair
|1
|Meat sink in severe disrepair
|Nonfood-contact surfaces
|1
|Mold build-up on food storage shelves
|Physical facilities
|1
|Cove basing missing/damaged
|Facility cleanliness
|1
|Kitchen needs deep cleaning
|Premises maintenance
|1
|Excessive trash/debris in outdoor areas
For more information about food safety regulations and requirements, please contact the Health Department at (770) 479-0444.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.