Cherokee County BBQ Joint Scores Failing Grade On Health Inspection

An Acworth barbecue restaurant received a failing health score after inspectors found multiple critical violations, including improper food temperatures and inadequate sanitization practices.

🚨 What We Know: Uncle C’s BBQ on Highway 92 scored 57 on its March 30 health inspection. The failing grade resulted from 21 separate violations, including 9 that inspectors considered critical food safety issues.

Among the most serious violations:

Hot foods held at dangerous temperatures (89-125°F instead of the required 135°F)

Dishes being washed without sanitizer

Foods in walk-in cooler not properly date-marked

Torn mesh screens in the outdoor grill area

The certified food safety manager not following required responsibilities

🔍 Why It Matters: These violations create conditions where foodborne illness can easily spread. Proper food temperature control is essential for preventing bacterial growth that causes food poisoning.

🔢 By The Numbers:

57 out of 100 on latest inspection

9 points deducted for improper hot holding temperatures

4 points deducted for each of eight separate critical violations

Food temperatures ranged 10-46 degrees below safe holding temperatures

🧠 In Context: This inspection appears to show ongoing problems at Uncle C’s BBQ. Several violations were marked as “repeat,” indicating these issues were identified in previous inspections but not corrected.

⏭️ What’s Next: The restaurant must correct all violations. Critical issues like missing paper towels at hand sinks, damaged cutting boards, and non-functioning equipment must be fixed within 72 hours.

🤝 Take Action: Customers concerned about food safety can call the health department at (770) 479-0444 for more information about this inspection or to report concerns.

Uncle C’s BBQ – Establishment Information

Business Details Information Name Uncle C’s BBQ Address 6548 HWY 92 STE 150, ACWORTH, GA 30102 Phone (770) 256-4945 Permit Type Food Service Permit Number 028-1552 Last Inspection Score 57 Last Inspection Date March 30, 2025 Health Department Contact (770) 479-0444

Latest Inspection Details

Date: March 30, 2025

Purpose: Routine

Score: 57

Inspector: Kadia Kane

Critical Violations

Violation Points Notes Hot holding temperatures 9 TCS foods found between 89-125°F (required: 135°F+) Food safety manager responsibilities 4 CFSM not following required responsibilities CFSM certification documentation 4 Certificate not posted in public view Handwashing facilities 4 No paper towels at kitchen hand sink Food storage (covered) 4 Various uncovered food items in walk-in Outdoor cooking facilities 4 Mesh screen in outdoor grill pit torn/damaged Food-contact surfaces 4 Heavily stained/dirty cutting board in use Manual warewashing 4 Dishes not being properly sanitized Date marking 4 TCS foods not properly date marked

Additional Violations

Violation Points Notes Food storage (floor) 3 Food items stored directly on floor in walk-in Insect/rodent prevention 3 Large opening in back door Permit display 1 Food service permit not posted Inspection report display 1 Current inspection report not properly posted Single-use items storage 1 Single service items stored on floor Equipment repair 1 Meat sink in severe disrepair Nonfood-contact surfaces 1 Mold build-up on food storage shelves Physical facilities 1 Cove basing missing/damaged Facility cleanliness 1 Kitchen needs deep cleaning Premises maintenance 1 Excessive trash/debris in outdoor areas

For more information about food safety regulations and requirements, please contact the Health Department at (770) 479-0444.