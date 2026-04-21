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Smoke hanging over Glynn County Tuesday morning is coming from two active wildfires burning in neighboring counties. A burn ban already in place across Glynn County will stay in effect with no end date set.

What’s Happening: A brush fire is burning in Brantley County, and a separate fire has scorched 9,000 acres in Clinch County. Both fires are producing the smoke visible in the area.

What’s Important: No rain is in the forecast for the next 10 days. Glynn County fire officials say the ground is too dry for any outdoor burning and that even a small fire can spread out of control quickly under current conditions.

What the Burn Ban Means: Two activities are specifically banned while the order is in effect:

Burning yard debris

Setting off personal fireworks

How This Affects Real People: Residents cannot burn yard waste or use personal fireworks until officials lift the ban. No timeline for lifting it has been given.

The Path Forward: Officials say the ban will stay in place until further notice, with the 10-day dry forecast driving that decision. More information is available at glynncountyfire.com.