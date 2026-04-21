Smoke hanging over Glynn County Tuesday morning is coming from two active wildfires burning in neighboring counties. A burn ban already in place across Glynn County will stay in effect with no end date set.
What’s Happening: A brush fire is burning in Brantley County, and a separate fire has scorched 9,000 acres in Clinch County. Both fires are producing the smoke visible in the area.
What’s Important: No rain is in the forecast for the next 10 days. Glynn County fire officials say the ground is too dry for any outdoor burning and that even a small fire can spread out of control quickly under current conditions.
What the Burn Ban Means: Two activities are specifically banned while the order is in effect:
- Burning yard debris
- Setting off personal fireworks
How This Affects Real People: Residents cannot burn yard waste or use personal fireworks until officials lift the ban. No timeline for lifting it has been given.
The Path Forward: Officials say the ban will stay in place until further notice, with the 10-day dry forecast driving that decision. More information is available at glynncountyfire.com.
- Wildfires in two nearby counties send smoke into Glynn County
- Wildfire near Highway 94 may force Echols County evacuations
- Man found dead in the middle of the road in Warner Robins early Tuesday
- 52 wildfires burned more than 3,000 acres in Georgia in two days
- Why is there so much smoke in Brunswick today?
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.