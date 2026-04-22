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A large wildfire in the Atkinson Community of Brantley County has forced the closure of three roads Wednesday evening, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said.

What’s Happening: The fire is burning on both sides of GA 520 / U.S. 82 and on both sides of GA 110. Three road closures are in effect:

GA 520 / U.S. 82 at Post Road

GA 520 / U.S. 82 at GA 23 / U.S. 301

GA 110 at GA 32

What’s Important: All three closures are in effect through the evening and until at least 8 a.m. Thursday, or until further notice.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers in the area should avoid these roads and find alternate routes.

The Path Forward: The closures will stay in place until at least 8 a.m. Thursday. How long they last beyond that depends on how the fire behaves overnight.