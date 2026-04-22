A large wildfire in the Atkinson Community of Brantley County has forced the closure of three roads Wednesday evening, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said.
What’s Happening: The fire is burning on both sides of GA 520 / U.S. 82 and on both sides of GA 110. Three road closures are in effect:
- GA 520 / U.S. 82 at Post Road
- GA 520 / U.S. 82 at GA 23 / U.S. 301
- GA 110 at GA 32
What’s Important: All three closures are in effect through the evening and until at least 8 a.m. Thursday, or until further notice.
How This Affects Real People: Drivers in the area should avoid these roads and find alternate routes.
The Path Forward: The closures will stay in place until at least 8 a.m. Thursday. How long they last beyond that depends on how the fire behaves overnight.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.