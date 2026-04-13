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A wildfire is burning on Buzzard Mountain in White County and has grown to roughly 60 acres, White County Public Safety says.

What’s Happening: The fire is about 20% contained — meaning crews have secured a portion of its outer edge but most of the fire’s perimeter remains active. Two aircraft are being used to help fight the fire from the air.

What’s Important: Firefighters on the ground are focused on protecting homes and other structures near the fire.

The Path Forward: White County Public Safety says updates will be released as more information becomes available.