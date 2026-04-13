A wildfire is burning on Buzzard Mountain in White County and has grown to roughly 60 acres, White County Public Safety says.
What’s Happening: The fire is about 20% contained — meaning crews have secured a portion of its outer edge but most of the fire’s perimeter remains active. Two aircraft are being used to help fight the fire from the air.
What’s Important: Firefighters on the ground are focused on protecting homes and other structures near the fire.
The Path Forward: White County Public Safety says updates will be released as more information becomes available.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.