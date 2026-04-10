Listen to this post

The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to 376 calls in March 2026. Medical emergencies made up more than two-thirds of all responses.

By the Numbers: Of those 376 calls:

Medical: 268

Public service: 31

No emergency found: 29

Other: 25

Hazardous situations: 19

Fire: 3

Law enforcement support: 1

Rescue: 0

What’s Important: At 268 calls, medical responses accounted for roughly 71 percent of the department’s total call volume for the month.