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The smoke hanging over Hazlehurst, Denton, and Jeff Davis County on Wednesday is drifting in from active fires burning in Brantley and Clinch counties, EMA Director and Fire Chief Charles Wasdin said.

What’s Happening: A few fires are still smoldering inside Jeff Davis County, but Wasdin said the smoke residents are seeing does not necessarily mean a fire is burning close by.

Air Quality: Wasdin said air quality in the area is currently at a moderate level — not dangerous, but not clean.

What to Do: Residents who spot heavy smoke, visible flames, or any sign of a new fire should call 911 immediately.

The Path Forward: Brantley County roads remain closed through at least 8 a.m. Thursday because of an active wildfire there. Statewide, drought conditions have kept fire risk high — 52 wildfires burned more than 3,000 acres across Georgia in just two days last weekend. Until meaningful rain arrives, smoke and fire activity across South Georgia are expected to continue.