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Residents in Bulloch County can smell smoke Wednesday as a fire burning on Pinelands Road to the south, pushed by wind and worsened by drought, sends hazy air across the area.

What’s Happening: Bulloch County Public Safety and Emergency Management says wind is carrying smoke from the Pinelands Road fire into the county. Ongoing drought has left land and vegetation dry, raising fire risk across the region.

What’s Important: Bulloch County’s temporary burn ban on yard debris started Wednesday, April 22. Residents may not burn leaves, brush, or other yard waste while the ban is in place.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who planned to burn yard debris in Bulloch County must hold off. The ban is active now.

The Path Forward: The ban is described as temporary, but no end date has been announced. Residents should follow Bulloch County Public Safety and Emergency Management for updates on when the ban may be lifted.