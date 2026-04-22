Residents in Bulloch County can smell smoke Wednesday as a fire burning on Pinelands Road to the south, pushed by wind and worsened by drought, sends hazy air across the area.
What’s Happening: Bulloch County Public Safety and Emergency Management says wind is carrying smoke from the Pinelands Road fire into the county. Ongoing drought has left land and vegetation dry, raising fire risk across the region.
What’s Important: Bulloch County’s temporary burn ban on yard debris started Wednesday, April 22. Residents may not burn leaves, brush, or other yard waste while the ban is in place.
How This Affects Real People: Anyone who planned to burn yard debris in Bulloch County must hold off. The ban is active now.
The Path Forward: The ban is described as temporary, but no end date has been announced. Residents should follow Bulloch County Public Safety and Emergency Management for updates on when the ban may be lifted.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.