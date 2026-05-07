Governor Brian Kemp has signed an executive order easing outdoor burning restrictions across parts of South Georgia — but officials are warning residents the danger is far from over.

Where Restrictions Stand

Seventeen South Georgia counties remain under burning restrictions, according to the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office. Those areas continue to face extreme drought conditions and elevated wildfire risk. Some counties are now permitted to resume limited outdoor burning, while others remain locked down due to ongoing fire danger.

The Warning

Even in areas where restrictions have been lifted, officials say extreme caution is still critical. Dry conditions persist across much of the state, and conditions can change quickly.

The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone planning to burn to check current conditions before doing so. Residents can find out whether their county is affected at gatrees.org.

The Bottom Line

Officials say it only takes one spark to start a wildfire.