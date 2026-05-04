Savannah firefighters put out a house fire on the 2200 block of Beech Street Sunday evening, according to the Savannah Fire Department.

What happened: Crews were called to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Water was on the fire by 8:37 p.m., and the fire was declared out at 8:48 p.m., about 11 minutes later.

No one was hurt: No injuries were reported. No one was displaced. The home was empty at the time of the fire.

The Path forward: The fire department said it will release more details as they become available. The cause of the fire has not been released.