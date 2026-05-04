Savannah firefighters put out a house fire on the 2200 block of Beech Street Sunday evening, according to the Savannah Fire Department.
What happened: Crews were called to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Water was on the fire by 8:37 p.m., and the fire was declared out at 8:48 p.m., about 11 minutes later.
No one was hurt: No injuries were reported. No one was displaced. The home was empty at the time of the fire.
The Path forward: The fire department said it will release more details as they become available. The cause of the fire has not been released.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.