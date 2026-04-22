A nighttime scene of a forest fire with intense orange and red flames illuminating the sky behind silhouetted trees. The foreground shows a dark grassy area and a dirt path, with a faint blue light source near the trees on the left side.
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Georgia’s top forestry official has issued the first mandatory outdoor burning ban in state history, covering 91 counties across the lower half of the state as a deepening drought pushes wildfire risk to dangerous levels.

What’s Happening: State Forester Johnny Sabo signed the order Wednesday, putting it into effect immediately. It covers counties below metro Atlanta, running from Harris County in the west to Columbia County in the east and south to the Florida state line.

The Ban: The order lasts 30 days unless extended. It prohibits:

  • Prescribed burns, which are intentionally set fires used to manage land
  • Burning of yard debris
  • Burning of agricultural material

By the Numbers: Drought now covers 98% of Georgia’s total land area, ranging from moderate to exceptional severity. The number of wildfires recorded statewide in April has already surpassed the state’s five-year average for the month. No meaningful rainfall is expected across most of the affected area in the coming days.

Map of Georgia highlighting counties under an outdoor burn ban by the Georgia Forestry Commission. The southern and eastern parts of the state are shaded in orange, indicating the burn ban areas, while the northern and western counties remain unshaded. The map includes county names and a legend specifying the orange color represents Georgia Outdoor Burn Ban Counties. A scale bar shows distances up to 50 miles, and the map is dated April 21, 2026.

What Officials Say: “We need everyone to take this situation seriously,” Sabo said. “GFC’s wildland firefighters are responding daily to a near-record number of wildfires. It’s critical to remember that just one spark or ember can ignite a life-threatening wildfire.”

Governor Brian Kemp said Georgia forestry crews “are working hard to battle the wildfires caused by these dry conditions” and urged residents to follow the ban.

The Path Forward: The ban runs 30 days from Wednesday but can be extended. With no rain in the forecast and drought conditions still worsening, the order is unlikely to be lifted before that deadline.

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B.T. Clark
Publisher at 

B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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