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Georgia’s top forestry official has issued the first mandatory outdoor burning ban in state history, covering 91 counties across the lower half of the state as a deepening drought pushes wildfire risk to dangerous levels.

What’s Happening: State Forester Johnny Sabo signed the order Wednesday, putting it into effect immediately. It covers counties below metro Atlanta, running from Harris County in the west to Columbia County in the east and south to the Florida state line.

The Ban: The order lasts 30 days unless extended. It prohibits:

Prescribed burns, which are intentionally set fires used to manage land

Burning of yard debris

Burning of agricultural material

By the Numbers: Drought now covers 98% of Georgia’s total land area, ranging from moderate to exceptional severity. The number of wildfires recorded statewide in April has already surpassed the state’s five-year average for the month. No meaningful rainfall is expected across most of the affected area in the coming days.

What Officials Say: “We need everyone to take this situation seriously,” Sabo said. “GFC’s wildland firefighters are responding daily to a near-record number of wildfires. It’s critical to remember that just one spark or ember can ignite a life-threatening wildfire.”

Governor Brian Kemp said Georgia forestry crews “are working hard to battle the wildfires caused by these dry conditions” and urged residents to follow the ban.

The Path Forward: The ban runs 30 days from Wednesday but can be extended. With no rain in the forecast and drought conditions still worsening, the order is unlikely to be lifted before that deadline.