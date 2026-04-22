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Residents on or near Will Rewis Road and Chauncey Road in Echols County have been ordered to leave their homes immediately as a wildfire moves closer. A shelter is now open nearby.

What’s Happening: The Echols County Emergency Management Agency has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents on or near Will Rewis Road and Chauncey Road. The fire has crossed Register Road and is still moving.

Where to Go: An emergency shelter is open at Venture of Faith Camp, located at 1309 GA Highway 135 S in Lake Park. Anyone who has been evacuated or does not feel safe at home is welcome.

What to Bring: If time allows, take the following:

Medications and important documents

Clothing, personal items, and bedding or pillows

Items for children, including formula, diapers, and comfort items

Pets: Pets are welcome at the shelter but will be kept in a separate area from their owners.

The Path Forward: As recently as Monday, residents in this area were only asked to be ready to leave. The shift to a mandatory order signals the fire has moved significantly closer. Residents should keep monitoring alerts from the Echols County Emergency Management Agency as conditions continue to change.