Residents on or near Will Rewis Road and Chauncey Road in Echols County have been ordered to leave their homes immediately as a wildfire moves closer. A shelter is now open nearby.
What’s Happening: The Echols County Emergency Management Agency has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents on or near Will Rewis Road and Chauncey Road. The fire has crossed Register Road and is still moving.
Where to Go: An emergency shelter is open at Venture of Faith Camp, located at 1309 GA Highway 135 S in Lake Park. Anyone who has been evacuated or does not feel safe at home is welcome.
What to Bring: If time allows, take the following:
- Medications and important documents
- Clothing, personal items, and bedding or pillows
- Items for children, including formula, diapers, and comfort items
Pets: Pets are welcome at the shelter but will be kept in a separate area from their owners.
The Path Forward: As recently as Monday, residents in this area were only asked to be ready to leave. The shift to a mandatory order signals the fire has moved significantly closer. Residents should keep monitoring alerts from the Echols County Emergency Management Agency as conditions continue to change.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.