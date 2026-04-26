A wildfire burning in Brantley County since April 20 has grown to 20,933 acres and is nearly impossible to contain, with drought conditions and hot, dry weather continuing to fuel its spread.

What’s Happening: The Highway 82 fire is burning near the communities of Atkinson and Waynesville and is only 7% contained as of Sunday morning. All of Georgia is under drought conditions, and Brantley County is in an exceptional drought — the most severe drought category — which is making the fire harder to fight.

Yesterday, the fire pushed hard across Browntown Road in several spots south of Highway 32 and jumped north across Highway 32. Firefighters built containment lines running south to north, connecting to Albert Gibson Road by yesterday afternoon. Those lines held overnight but need more work today because of heavy vegetation in the area.

Today, firefighters are shifting focus to the fire’s northern edge. Structure checks — inspections to assess whether homes and buildings are at risk — are being conducted west of U.S. 301 and south of Ed Harrell Road, covering all communities north of the current fire boundary. Additional checks are planned along Post Road. Crews are also working to build a direct fire line along the northern edge between Fendig and Browntown, and firefighters along the Highway 110 corridor are putting out hot spots and checking for heat near structures.

Weather and Fire Outlook: Temperatures this morning dropped to about 60 degrees, with a high of 87 degrees expected this afternoon. No rain fell over the fire area yesterday or overnight. Winds are coming from the west today with gusts up to 15 mph in the afternoon, then shifting to the northeast tonight as a cold front moves south. A dry northeast wind is expected Monday.

Humidity is expected to drop to between 35% and 40% this afternoon. Without rain, the fire is expected to be very active today, pushed by wind toward the northeast and east until the afternoon wind shift. If thunderstorms develop, erratic winds from multiple directions could make the fire harder to control.

Evacuations: Evacuation zones were expanded today as the fire moved north and northeast. Mandatory evacuations on the southern portion of the fire have been lifted. All homes, roads, and properties within the current evacuation boundary remain under mandatory evacuation order.

Current evacuation orders and road closures are posted at Warn.PBS.org. Brantley County residents can call 912-674-5878 or 912-674-0195 for evacuation and road closure information. Wayne County residents should check the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency for updates.

Shelters and Pets: The American Red Cross has a shelter open in Brunswick at 100 Genoa Martin Drive at the Selden Park Complex. The shelter includes an air-conditioned mobile unit for small pets — dogs and cats — kept in crates, with bedding and crates available. Pets are only allowed at the Brunswick shelter, not at the day shelters.

Day shelters without pet access are open at Nahunta Methodist Church and Southside Baptist Church.

For large animals, the Georgia Department of Agriculture has designated drop-off locations listed on its website.

Donations: Three locations in Nahunta are accepting donations for people affected by the fire:

Brantley Gas, 114 Satilla Ave.: new or gently used clothing, hangers, hygiene items, and empty totes with lids.

H&S Haulers, 125 Industrial Park: nonperishable food and pet food.

Brantley County Family Connections, 10305 Main Street: general donations.

Rules in Effect: A mandatory curfew runs countywide from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and will stay in place for the duration of the fire. A burn ban covers all counties in south Georgia. Highway 82 may close temporarily if smoke and fog reduce visibility. Drivers should follow all road closure signs and law enforcement directions.

All aircraft — including drones, both recreational and professional — are banned from flying over the fire area to avoid conflicts with firefighting aircraft.

Resources on Scene: 395 personnel are assigned to the fire, supported by 8 helicopters, 42 engines, 21 tractor plows, and 2 water tenders.

The Path Forward: The fire is expected to stay highly active through at least Monday, driven by dry northeast winds and low humidity. The afternoon wind shift today could change the fire’s direction, and any thunderstorm development would add unpredictability. Without meaningful rainfall, conditions are unlikely to improve significantly.