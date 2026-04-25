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An overnight flight over the Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County mapped the blaze at about 9,572 acres Saturday morning, a jump from the 7,500 acres reported Friday evening.

What’s Happening: The fire started April 20 near the Brantley County communities of Atkinson and Waynesville. As of Friday evening, it was only 15% contained and had broken through its eastern containment line, pushing north toward the Browntown community. No updated containment figure has been released Saturday morning.

How it was measured: Crews flew the fire overnight using infrared sensors, which detect heat through smoke and darkness. The technology maps active fire lines and hot spots and helps fire crews decide where to send resources.

What’s Important: Dangerous conditions are expected Saturday afternoon. Forecasters are calling for hot, dry air and southwest winds gusting up to 20 mph. There is a 40% chance of thunderstorms Saturday night. Brantley County is in exceptional drought, the most severe drought category recognized by forecasters.

Road closures: Highway 82 may close intermittently Saturday morning, most likely between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., if smoke cuts visibility on the road.

Evacuations: Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for parts of the area. Anyone who receives an evacuation notice should leave immediately.

Shelters: Three shelters are open for displaced residents:

Red Cross shelter, Selden Park Complex, 100 Genoa Martin Drive, Brunswick. A climate-controlled mobile unit for small pets in crates will be on site Saturday morning. Bedding and crates are provided.

Nahunta Methodist Church, open during the day only. No pets allowed inside.

Southside Baptist Church, open day and night. No pets allowed inside.

Large animal shelter locations are listed on the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s website.

Contact: Questions about the fire can be directed to 912-612-7449 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., or by email at 2026.Hwy82@firenet.gov.