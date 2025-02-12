Will Georgia Protect IVF This Year?

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns announced a new bill today aimed at permanently protecting access to IVF. The legislation, filed by State Rep. Lehman Franklin, would make IVF a legally protected right under state law.

📜 The Big Picture: The move comes as questions swirl nationwide about reproductive rights following court rulings that have threatened fertility treatments in some states. Georgia lawmakers are acting before any legal challenges arise, aiming to lock in protections for couples struggling with infertility.

🗣 Who’s Behind It:

Speaker Burns (R-Newington): “We know that IVF has allowed thousands of Georgians to achieve the dream of parenthood, and this legislation ensures that access to this life-changing medical assistance will never be a question in our state.”

Rep. Franklin (R-Statesboro): "My wife and I are overjoyed to be welcoming our first daughter later this year thanks to IVF. I want to ensure every family who faces the challenge of infertility has an opportunity to experience the miracle that IVF can provide."

Lehman Franklin Lehman Franklin serves as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives for District 160. Lehman Franklin serves as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives for District 160. Georgia House of Representatives Representative Republican GA Active Capitol: More About Lehman Franklin

Jon Burns Jon Burns is the Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, serving since 2023. Jon Burns is the Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, serving since 2023. Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives Representative Republican GA Active Capitol: More About Jon Burns

📊 Why It Matters:

1 in 5 women face infertility, according to the CDC.

according to the CDC. More than 2,300 babies were born in Georgia through IVF in 2021 alone.

were born in Georgia through IVF in 2021 alone. The bill makes it clear that individuals in Georgia have a legal right to seek IVF treatment, regardless of any future court decisions.

⚖️ What’s in the Bill:

Defines IVF as a legal medical procedure under Georgia’s health code.

Guarantees individuals the right to access IVF without restrictions.

Prevents future laws or rulings from limiting access.

🔜 What’s Next: If passed, it would cement IVF protections into Georgia law—making it one of the first states in the country to do so.