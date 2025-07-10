Walmart has pulled nearly a million Ozark Trail water bottles from shelves after the lids turned into dangerous projectiles, permanently blinding two consumers.

🚨 Why It Matters: The recall affects 850,000 stainless steel bottles that many families rely on daily, with injuries already reported from lids that can explosively eject when opened after storing certain beverages.

🔍 The Details: The 64-ounce stainless steel insulated bottles (model 83-662) can build up dangerous pressure when used to store food, carbonated drinks, or perishable beverages like juice or milk.

Three consumers have been struck in the face by forcefully ejected lids

Two people suffered permanent vision loss after being hit in the eye

The bottles have been sold at Walmart stores and online since 2017 for about $15

⚠️ What To Do Now: Stop using these bottles immediately and return them to any Walmart store for a full refund.

Look for silver stainless steel bottles with black one-piece screwcap lids

The bottles measure 4.41 x 4.41 x 11.5 inches with an Ozark Trail logo on the side

The model number (83-662) appears only on packaging, not on the bottle itself

📞 Need Help? Contact Walmart at 800-925-6278 (7am-9pm CT daily) or visit walmart.com/help for more information about the recall.

