Uber has introduced new features aimed at making transportation easier for older adults, including a senior-friendly app experience and tools for family support.

The new offering, called senior accounts, gives riders access to a simpler interface with larger text, fewer buttons, and easy-to-follow screens. It is part of Uber’s Family profiles feature, which lets a loved one help set up the account and assist with rides when needed.

Older adults who prefer to ride independently can also choose to enable Simple mode in their own app settings. This feature offers the same streamlined experience without linking to a Family profile.

“Transportation is one of the biggest barriers to independence as people age,” said Silvia Candamil Neira, Vice President, Global Initiative on Ageing and Longevity. “Solutions like Uber’s senior accounts help break down that barrier by offering a simple and flexible way for older adults to get where they need to go—without always having to rely on others. It’s about dignity, freedom, and staying connected to the people and places that matter most.”

The senior account experience includes saved places for frequent destinations, trip updates for loved ones, and support options such as driver contact. It also supports flexible payments, including personal cards, a family member’s card, or a Medicare Flex card for eligible medical rides.

The features were developed with input from older adults, aging advocates, and accessibility experts.

Senior accounts and Simple mode are now available across the United States. They are also launching in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Portugal, France, South Africa, and India, where only Simple mode will be available.

