Villa Rica High School Names Top Students For Class Of 2025

Villa Rica High School has announced its highest academic achievers for next year’s graduating class.
🎓 Why It Matters: These academic honors represent the pinnacle of student achievement at Villa Rica High School and will follow these students throughout their college and career journeys.
🏆 The Honorees: Ava Smith earned the title of valedictorian while Aeddon Sresthadatta claimed the salutatorian position for the class of 2025.
💼 What This Means: Both students have maintained the highest grade point averages among their peers throughout their high school careers.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.