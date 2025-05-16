Villa Rica High School Names Top Students For Class Of 2025

Villa Rica High School has announced its highest academic achievers for next year’s graduating class.

🎓 Why It Matters: These academic honors represent the pinnacle of student achievement at Villa Rica High School and will follow these students throughout their college and career journeys.

🏆 The Honorees: Ava Smith earned the title of valedictorian while Aeddon Sresthadatta claimed the salutatorian position for the class of 2025.

💼 What This Means: Both students have maintained the highest grade point averages among their peers throughout their high school careers.