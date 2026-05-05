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Nearly 9,500 University of Georgia students will graduate during two days of ceremonies in Athens on May 7 and 8.

A total of 9,477 students are eligible to participate. That includes 6,537 spring undergraduates, 1,055 students expected to finish their degrees over the summer, and 1,885 graduate students.

Undergraduate ceremony

The undergraduate ceremony is set for 7:30 p.m. May 8 at Sanford Stadium. Former UGA and Atlanta Falcons quarterback DJ Shockley will give the commencement address.

Shockley played at UGA from 2002 to 2005. In his senior season, he led the Bulldogs to a Southeastern Conference championship, including an upset win over third-ranked LSU at the Georgia Dome in December 2005. He was named the game’s most valuable player, finished third in Associated Press Player of the Year voting, and earned the FCA Bobby Bowden Football Player of the Year Award. Georgia finished that season 10-3 and ranked 10th in the country.

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Shockley in 2006, making him the first UGA player the franchise had picked since 1994. He spent four seasons with the team.

After football, Shockley moved into sports broadcasting. He has worked at CW69, FOX 5, and 92.9FM, and contributed regularly to AtlantaFalcons.com and WSB-TV. He now serves as sports director at FOX 5 and has won three Emmy Awards.

Blake Witmer, a public relations student from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, was chosen by her classmates to speak on behalf of the graduating class.

UGA will also recognize 171 students as First Honor Graduates. To earn that distinction, a student must have maintained a 4.0 GPA in all coursework at UGA and in any college-level classes taken before or after enrolling there.

Graduate ceremonies

Graduate students will be recognized at two separate ceremonies May 7 at Stegeman Coliseum. The master’s and specialist degree ceremony begins at 10 a.m. The doctoral ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. About 274 doctoral candidates and 1,611 master’s and specialist degree students are expected to walk.

Meg Amstutz, dean of the Jere W. Morehead Honors College, will speak at both graduate ceremonies. Amstutz has worked at UGA since 1997. She previously served as associate provost for academic programs and spent six years as chief of staff in the Office of the President. From 2019 to 2023, she served as UGA’s main contact with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the organization responsible for accrediting the university. She holds a distinguished professorship and a courtesy appointment in the English department.

What to know before you go

A clear bag policy will be in effect at all ceremonies. Parking is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Both ceremonies will be streamed live at commencement.uga.edu.