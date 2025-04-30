Psychology Professor Receives Kennesaw State’s Highest Faculty Honor

Share

Roxanne Donovan, a licensed psychologist and professor at Kennesaw State University’s Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences, has been named the University Distinguished Professor, the institution’s highest faculty honor.

Donovan, who holds joint appointments in the Department of Psychological Science and the Interdisciplinary Studies Department, was recognized for her excellence in teaching, research, and professional service during her 17-year career at the university.

“Our honorees are not only passionate educators but also innovative and driven researchers, tireless in their commitment to service and the KSU community,” said KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig. “

The award was presented during the annual Faculty Awards ceremony, where ten other faculty members were also honored for their contributions:

Mahmoud Asmar and Kristin Horan received the Outstanding Early Career Faculty Award

Carlos Pérez won the Outstanding Part-Time Teaching Award

Tanja Link earned the Outstanding Professional Service and Community Engagement Award

May Gao received the Conference USA Faculty Achievement Award

Andrea Knowlton and Eric Stachura were given the Outstanding Scholarship and Creative Activity Award

Dabae Lee won the Outstanding Online Teaching Award

Stephen Bartlett and Ayse Tekes received the Outstanding Teaching Award

The Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning manages the awards process, with nominees reviewed by representatives from every degree-granting college at KSU. The Kennesaw State University Foundation provides financial support for the awards ceremony and the monetary gifts that accompany each honor.