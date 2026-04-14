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The Carroll County school board has picked its own Associate Superintendent of School Performance, Dr. Jessica M. Ainsworth, as the only finalist to become the district’s next superintendent. The move comes as Superintendent Scott Cowart prepares to retire in June after 16 years leading the district.

What’s Happening: Ainsworth has worked for Carroll County Schools since 2019 and has served as associate superintendent since May 2024, overseeing the district’s day-to-day educational and operational work. The board selected her as its sole candidate for the top job.

What’s Important: Ainsworth has 23 years of experience in education. She started as a special education teacher at Villa Rica High School, then worked as an assistant principal, principal, and Director of Assessment in the Douglas County School System before returning to Carroll County.

The National Association of Secondary School Principals named her National Assistant Principal of the Year in 2015. Last year, Carroll County Schools received the Cognia System of Distinction award, one of only 11 school systems in the world to earn the honor.

By the Numbers: Carroll County Schools serves more than 16,300 students across 23 schools in five areas: Bowdon, Central, Mt. Zion, Temple, and Villa Rica. The district runs on a budget of more than $242 million and holds a 97% graduation rate.

What She Said: “I am deeply honored and humbled to be named the sole finalist for a school system that is not just my professional home, but a community I care for deeply,” Ainsworth said. “I am committed to continuing our pursuit of premier experiences and ensuring that Carroll County remains a place where we positively change the lives of our students and staff every single day.”

What the Board Said: “Dr. Ainsworth is a brilliant educator who understands the complexity of our system,” Board Chairman Kerry Miller said. “Her commitment to excellence, equity, and our 24STRONG culture positions her to lead us forward so every child in our five clusters is empowered to thrive.”

The Path Forward: Georgia law requires the board to wait at least 14 days after naming a finalist before holding a formal vote to appoint a superintendent. The board plans to hold that vote at a future scheduled meeting, with Ainsworth expected to step into the role when Cowart retires in June.