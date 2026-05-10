Patrick Wright is the new principal of Cogburn Woods Elementary School in the Fulton County School System.
The announcement came May 7, 2026.
A Career Built in the Classroom
Wright began his career teaching fourth grade in Phenix City, Alabama before coming to Georgia and joining the Fulton County School System, where he taught first and third grades at Lake Windward Elementary School.
He went on to spend nine years as a Curriculum Support Teacher and Assistant Principal at Manning Oaks Elementary School. Most recently, he served as the sixth grade Assistant Principal at Ridgeview Charter Middle School.
Looking Ahead at Cogburn Woods
“Throughout my career, I have believed strong schools are built through relationships, high expectations, and a shared commitment to children’s success,” Wright said. “I value creating a culture where students feel known and supported, teachers feel empowered, and families feel welcomed as true partners in the life of the school.”
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.