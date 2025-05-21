Over 14,000 Gwinnett County seniors are set to cross the stage this month, marking the end of a 13-year academic journey and the start of new adventures.

The Gwinnett County Public Schools Class of 2025 boasts 14,486 graduates, with nearly 78% planning to pursue higher education—most at Georgia colleges.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Al Taylor praised the class, saying, “They are leaders, dreamers, and difference-makers. Their voices and talents will shape a better future for us all.”

By the Numbers: The seniors have secured over $220 million in scholarships, including $116 million for academic excellence and $101 million in athletic awards. Military academies awarded $3.2 million, while prestigious programs like QuestBridge, Gates, and Posse added full-ride opportunities.

Standout Scholars

31 QuestBridge Scholars from 14 schools, including four each from Brookwood, Duluth, and Grayson High Schools.

from 14 schools, including four each from Brookwood, Duluth, and Grayson High Schools. Two Gates Scholars —Discovery High and GSMST students—earned all-expenses-paid scholarships.

—Discovery High and GSMST students—earned all-expenses-paid scholarships. 12 Posse Scholars landed full tuition to top universities through leadership-focused cohorts.

College and Career Ready: More than half the class tackled college-level AP/IB courses, with 4,303 earning college credit. Dual-enrollment students (2,343 graduates) enter higher education with a head start. Meanwhile, 1,894 graduates will join the workforce, many equipped with career certifications from the school system’s academy programs.

Service and Leadership: Eight seniors earned appointments to U.S. service academies:

West Point : Duy Vo (Discovery HS), Logan Borneman (GSMST), Minchan Kim (North Gwinnett).

: Duy Vo (Discovery HS), Logan Borneman (GSMST), Minchan Kim (North Gwinnett). Air Force Academy : Hortencia Kongolo (GSMST), Tanner Brannock and John Murphy (Mill Creek).

: Hortencia Kongolo (GSMST), Tanner Brannock and John Murphy (Mill Creek). Naval Academy: Sean Balderas (Norcross), Jaden Holder (South Gwinnett).

An additional 489 graduates will serve in the military, including JROTC cadets.

Top Scholars Honored: Valedictorians and salutatorians exemplify academic excellence across Gwinnett’s schools:

Archer HS : Kelly B. Lenox (1st), Sean S. Kim (2nd).

: Kelly B. Lenox (1st), Sean S. Kim (2nd). Berkmar HS : Safaa S. Mohammed, Jorge L. Segura-Dominguez.

: Safaa S. Mohammed, Jorge L. Segura-Dominguez. Brookwood HS : Loc P. Nguyen, Sean G. Pozsgay.

: Loc P. Nguyen, Sean G. Pozsgay. Central Gwinnett HS : Khush U. Desai, Emmie M. Phillips.

: Khush U. Desai, Emmie M. Phillips. Collins Hill HS : Ayman F. Khan, Krish Saxena.

: Ayman F. Khan, Krish Saxena. Dacula HS : Mark L. Ndoumna, Alexis Miranda Duran.

: Mark L. Ndoumna, Alexis Miranda Duran. Discovery HS : Zavish A. Abbasi, Madison N. Harris.

: Zavish A. Abbasi, Madison N. Harris. Duluth HS : Julia A. Le, Joseph J. Lee.

: Julia A. Le, Joseph J. Lee. Grayson HS : Minh N. Tran, Isabel S. Dotson.

: Minh N. Tran, Isabel S. Dotson. Gwinnett Online Campus : Charlotte Maguire, Jose Alba.

: Charlotte Maguire, Jose Alba. GSMST : Max W. Lee, Yubo Cao.

: Max W. Lee, Yubo Cao. Lanier HS : Christine L. Park, Nathan J. Lee.

: Christine L. Park, Nathan J. Lee. McClure Health Science HS : Ruya S. Jivani, Nabila Sayeed.

: Ruya S. Jivani, Nabila Sayeed. Meadowcreek HS : Juan D. Ramos-Pena, Fayyad S. Mahdi.

: Juan D. Ramos-Pena, Fayyad S. Mahdi. Mill Creek HS : Youngjin Kim, Daniel J. Park.

: Youngjin Kim, Daniel J. Park. Mountain View HS : Ivy Nhan, Ezinne Claire Akabueze.

: Ivy Nhan, Ezinne Claire Akabueze. Norcross HS : Kylie T. Dommert, Sonia E. Knauff.

: Kylie T. Dommert, Sonia E. Knauff. North Gwinnett HS : Dilan P. Shingadia, Sean P. Connelly.

: Dilan P. Shingadia, Sean P. Connelly. Parkview HS : Lily Gao, Katherine E. Saladna.

: Lily Gao, Katherine E. Saladna. Paul Duke STEM HS : Adeleine G. Ebert, Xavier T. Powers.

: Adeleine G. Ebert, Xavier T. Powers. Peachtree Ridge HS : Mackenzie S. Lee, Christina J. Yu.

: Mackenzie S. Lee, Christina J. Yu. Seckinger HS : Sarah S. Kwon, Kaitlyn Q. Pham.

: Sarah S. Kwon, Kaitlyn Q. Pham. Shiloh HS : Hanna B. Elias, Rospana Thapa.

: Hanna B. Elias, Rospana Thapa. South Gwinnett HS: An’Zel J. Allen, Hyunyoung Jho.

Largest Graduating Classes

Brookwood High leads with 932 graduates, followed by Peachtree Ridge (837) and Grayson (830).

As tassels turn and caps soar, Gwinnett’s Class of 2025 steps into futures bright with promise—ready to innovate, serve, and inspire.