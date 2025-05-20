Twelve Gwinnett County Public Schools seniors have been awarded four-year, full-tuition scholarships by the Posse Foundation.

The Posse Foundation identifies public high school students with exceptional academic and leadership skills who may be overlooked by traditional college selection processes.

The Gwinnett County Public Schools seniors honored as Posse Scholars this year are:

Jaida Grant from Archer High School, attending Texas A&M University

Elle Brown and Fiyinfoluwa Anjola from Berkmar High School, both attending Brandeis University

Asher Sanni from Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology, attending Brandeis University

Jason Oduro from Lanier High School, attending Texas A&M University

Emeli Peralta Chavez and Adebukola Fabayo from McClure Health Science High School, attending Brandeis University and Boston University, respectively

Daisy Martinez-Bautista from Meadowcreek High School, attending Emory University

Aliyah Lee from Mountain View High School, attending The College of Wooster

Caleb Vasquez from Norcross High School, attending Boston University

Daniel Medina Chavez from Paul Duke STEM High School, attending Bard College

Amiyah Davis from South Gwinnett High School, attending Centre College

The Posse Foundation partners with over 60 top colleges and universities nationwide, including Bard College, Boston University, Brandeis University, and Texas A&M University.