Twelve Gwinnett County Public Schools seniors have been awarded four-year, full-tuition scholarships by the Posse Foundation.
The Posse Foundation identifies public high school students with exceptional academic and leadership skills who may be overlooked by traditional college selection processes.
The Gwinnett County Public Schools seniors honored as Posse Scholars this year are:
- Jaida Grant from Archer High School, attending Texas A&M University
- Elle Brown and Fiyinfoluwa Anjola from Berkmar High School, both attending Brandeis University
- Asher Sanni from Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology, attending Brandeis University
- Jason Oduro from Lanier High School, attending Texas A&M University
- Emeli Peralta Chavez and Adebukola Fabayo from McClure Health Science High School, attending Brandeis University and Boston University, respectively
- Daisy Martinez-Bautista from Meadowcreek High School, attending Emory University
- Aliyah Lee from Mountain View High School, attending The College of Wooster
- Caleb Vasquez from Norcross High School, attending Boston University
- Daniel Medina Chavez from Paul Duke STEM High School, attending Bard College
- Amiyah Davis from South Gwinnett High School, attending Centre College
The Posse Foundation partners with over 60 top colleges and universities nationwide, including Bard College, Boston University, Brandeis University, and Texas A&M University.