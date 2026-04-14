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Tuition will rise 1% for Georgia students attending one of the state’s public colleges or universities, the state Board of Regents decided Tuesday.

The regents also increased tuition 3% for out-of-state students attending one of the University System of Georgia campuses.

“With enrollment at record levels, we’re focused on limiting new financial hurdles and delivering real value on every campus,” Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in a statement. “Today’s decision reinforces that commitment.”

Tuition covers only a portion of instructional costs, with the state paying for 57%, according to the university system. It said students pay, on average, less in tuition now than in 2017 when adjusted for inflation.

The system also said the Georgia General Assembly’s new budget for fiscal year 2027 includes a $34.2 million “reduction” in enrollment-driven state funding. The budget, which awaits the signature of Gov. Brian Kemp, increased the state funding for teaching to $3.5 billion, up nearly $229.5 million from the budget approved last year.

The Senate initially sought to roll that back by $123.5 million, but settled on a $34.2 million reduction in negotiations with the state House.

Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said on the Senate floor on April 2 that the Senate’s move had been framed publicly as a cutback.

“Only in government can more money next year than this year be called a cut,” he said.