A fifth-grade student brought an airsoft revolver to Morgan County Elementary School Monday, according to a statement from Morgan County Sheriff Tyler Hooks. No students or staff were harmed. School officials determined the firearm was an imitation, not a real weapon.

The sheriff called the matter serious, noting that even replica guns can cause panic and raise safety concerns in schools.

School leaders and law enforcement are reviewing safety protocols and say they will reinforce them as needed. The sheriff urged parents and guardians to talk with their children about the dangers of bringing any kind of weapon, real or fake, to school.

In Context: Airsoft guns are designed to look like real firearms but shoot non-lethal plastic pellets. Incidents involving imitation weapons in schools have led to lockdowns and heightened anxiety in other Georgia districts in recent years. School safety experts say that even fake guns can lead to dangerous misunderstandings.

Take Action: Parents and guardians can help by having open conversations with their children about the risks and consequences of bringing any type of weapon to school. If you have concerns about school safety, contact your local school administrators or law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says the safety of students and staff remains a top priority and that steps will be taken to protect the school community.