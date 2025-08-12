Parents and seniors at East Coweta High, circle your calendars. The school will host Senior Information Night on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. in the main cafeteria.
🎒 What It Means For You: This is the one stop for key dates, costs, and steps to graduate on time. Show up, get answers, and avoid last‑minute stress.
📅 What’s Happening: East Coweta says the event is for seniors and their parents to map out the year and meet the people who will help them finish strong.
- Topics include: important dates and deadlines; senior dues and cap-and-gown packages; scholarships and transcripts; and a meet-and-greet with senior sponsors.
🧭 Between The Lines: If you miss this night, you could miss deadlines that hit your wallet or delay cap and gown. Plan to bring questions about fees, aid, and paperwork.
🌍 The Big Picture: Senior year moves fast. Schools pack a lot into the fall—testing, college and job plans, fee deadlines, and graduation orders. Getting clear now can save time, money, and headaches later.
The Sources: East Coweta High School; Coweta County School System
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.