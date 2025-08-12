Parents and seniors at East Coweta High, circle your calendars. The school will host Senior Information Night on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. in the main cafeteria.

🎒 What It Means For You: This is the one stop for key dates, costs, and steps to graduate on time. Show up, get answers, and avoid last‑minute stress.

📅 What’s Happening: East Coweta says the event is for seniors and their parents to map out the year and meet the people who will help them finish strong.

Topics include: important dates and deadlines; senior dues and cap-and-gown packages; scholarships and transcripts; and a meet-and-greet with senior sponsors.

🧭 Between The Lines: If you miss this night, you could miss deadlines that hit your wallet or delay cap and gown. Plan to bring questions about fees, aid, and paperwork.

🌍 The Big Picture: Senior year moves fast. Schools pack a lot into the fall—testing, college and job plans, fee deadlines, and graduation orders. Getting clear now can save time, money, and headaches later.

The Sources: East Coweta High School; Coweta County School System