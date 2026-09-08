What’s happening: The city is proposing a property tax rate of 10.000 mills for 2026, up from 8.953 mills last year. That is an increase of 1.047 mills. The city spans parts of Houston County and Peach County, and the proposed rate is about 12.74% above the no-tax-increase threshold for Houston County property owners and about 16.12% above that threshold for Peach County property owners.

What is the Millage Rate?: The millage rate is your property tax rate. Your city, county, and school system all set a millage rate. That combined number becomes your overall property tax rate. One mill represents $1 of tax on every $1,000 of taxable property.

By the numbers: The city calculated estimated annual tax increases for properties without homestead exemptions:

$100,000 home: up $42.96 per year.

$225,000 home: up $96.66 per year.

$400,000 home: up $171.84 per year.

$750,000 home: up $322.20 per year.

What you actually owe may be different depending on your property’s assessed value, any exemptions you qualify for, and whether your property’s value has changed.

What this means for you: If you own property in Warner Robins, your city property tax bill will likely go up if the council adopts this rate. The exact amount depends on your property’s value and exemptions.

The path forward: Three public hearings are scheduled at Warner Robins City Hall where residents can comment on the proposed rate. The first is Monday, September 14 at noon. Two more are set for Monday, September 21 — one at noon and one no earlier than 6 p.m., following a pre-council meeting. After the final hearing on September 21, the mayor and council are tentatively scheduled to vote on adopting the rate that same evening.