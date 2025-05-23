Gwinnett County mailed assessment notices to about 308,000 property owners today. Most residential properties saw their values change this year.

🏠 Why It Matters: Your property assessment determines how much you pay in taxes. If you think your assessment is wrong, you only have 45 days to appeal.

📬 What’s In Your Mailbox: The notice shows your property’s value as of January 1. It compares this year’s value to last year’s and explains any changes. About 84% of homes and 54% of commercial properties have new values this year.

⚖️ Know Your Rights: Property owners can appeal their assessment if they disagree with the value. You can file online at Gwinnett-Assessor.com, in person, or by mail. The 45-day deadline starts from the date on your notice.

💰 New This Year: State law now requires assessment notices to include estimated rollback rates for your city, school district, and county. A rollback rate is the tax rate that would generate the same revenue as last year using current property values.

〰️ The Bottom Line: This isn’t your tax bill, but it determines how much you’ll pay. The assessors office recommends reviewing your notice carefully to make sure it accurately reflects your property’s fair market value.