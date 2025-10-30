Parents who bought portable crib mattresses from Modera need to stop using them right now.

What’s Happening: Modera is recalling about 15,000 Pack N Play mattresses because they don’t fit play yards properly. The gaps between the mattress and the side walls can trap babies and stop them from breathing.

The mattresses were sold on Amazon from April 2024 through June 2025 for between $30 and $44. They came in white, pink, blue and gray colors with “Modera baby” printed on labels.

What’s Important: No injuries or deaths have been reported yet. But federal safety rules exist for a reason. Babies have died when their faces get trapped between undersized mattresses and the walls of cribs or play yards.

What You Should Do: Stop using the mattress immediately. Cut it in half and take a photo of the destroyed mattress in your trash bin. Email that photo to recall@moderababy.com to get your money back. You can also call Modera at 877-450-0320 Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time, or Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Between the Lines: This recall involves products that violate federal safety standards for crib mattresses. The mattresses are dual-sided with one side marked “infant” and the other marked “toddler.” They measure 38 inches long, 26 inches wide and 1.5 inches thick.

ABL Group Inc., which does business as Upperluxe and Modera Store, imported these mattresses from China to sell in the United States.

The Sources: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.