The Atlanta Dogwood Festival will happen next spring after receiving partial funding and permission from the city to charge admission for the first time in its 90-year history.

What’s Happening: The festival raised about $72,000 of its $250,000 goal by the Nov. 1 deadline. The City of Atlanta agreed to let organizers charge entry fees without requiring fences around Piedmont Park.

Tickets will cost $5 on Friday and $10 on Saturday and Sunday for the April 10 through 12, 2026 event.

Major donations came from philanthropist Deen Day Sanders and The Rich’s Foundation, along with community supporters.

What’s Important: The festival still faces a budget shortfall. Leaders decided to move forward with the 2026 event, banking on ticket sales to cover the gap and stabilize finances in future years.

Between the Lines: This marks a major change for the festival. It has always been free to attend. The city’s special permit allowance means people can enter without walking through gates or fences.

Catch Up Quick: Festival organizers announced in August they needed $250,000 by Nov. 1 to cover a 25% budget shortfall caused by rising production costs. Security, equipment rental, and required city services have driven expenses up 30% since 2020.

The Big Picture: The festival started in 1936 during the Great Depression and has become Atlanta’s longest-running arts event. It draws more than 250 fine artists, hosts youth art programs, features international performers, and offers free children’s activities each spring in Piedmont Park.

About Those Fees: Festival organizers insist the new fee structure is temporary and say they hope to make the festival free again once their current economic struggles have abated.

The Sources: Atlanta Dogwood Festival.

