The Atlanta Dogwood Festival will happen next spring after receiving partial funding and permission from the city to charge admission for the first time in its 90-year history.
What’s Happening: The festival raised about $72,000 of its $250,000 goal by the Nov. 1 deadline. The City of Atlanta agreed to let organizers charge entry fees without requiring fences around Piedmont Park.
- Tickets will cost $5 on Friday and $10 on Saturday and Sunday for the April 10 through 12, 2026 event.
- Major donations came from philanthropist Deen Day Sanders and The Rich’s Foundation, along with community supporters.
What’s Important: The festival still faces a budget shortfall. Leaders decided to move forward with the 2026 event, banking on ticket sales to cover the gap and stabilize finances in future years.
Between the Lines: This marks a major change for the festival. It has always been free to attend. The city’s special permit allowance means people can enter without walking through gates or fences.
Catch Up Quick: Festival organizers announced in August they needed $250,000 by Nov. 1 to cover a 25% budget shortfall caused by rising production costs. Security, equipment rental, and required city services have driven expenses up 30% since 2020.
The Big Picture: The festival started in 1936 during the Great Depression and has become Atlanta’s longest-running arts event. It draws more than 250 fine artists, hosts youth art programs, features international performers, and offers free children’s activities each spring in Piedmont Park.
About Those Fees: Festival organizers insist the new fee structure is temporary and say they hope to make the festival free again once their current economic struggles have abated.
The Sources: Atlanta Dogwood Festival.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.