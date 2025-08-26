The Atlanta Dogwood Festival, a spring tradition for nearly nine decades, is in danger of ending unless it raises $250,000 by Nov. 1. Organizers warn that without emergency support, the 90th anniversary scheduled for April 2026 will not happen.
Why It Matters: The festival is Atlanta’s longest-running and largest fine arts event. Each year it brings more than 250 artists, global performers, live music, youth art exhibitions, and family activities—all for free. Its loss would leave a major cultural and economic hole in the city.
What’s Happening: Costs to produce the event have jumped 25% to 30% since 2020. At the same time, sponsorship dollars and arts funding have fallen.
- Rising costs include security, equipment rental, and required city services.
- Organizers say the festival has always been run by a small nonprofit, relying on donations, volunteers, and modest fundraising.
Between the Lines: The city is weighing possible support, but Atlanta itself faces budget pressures. Organizers stress that survival depends on donations from corporations, local businesses, philanthropic groups, and festival-goers.
Catch Up Quick: Founded in 1936 during the Great Depression, the Dogwood Festival has only paused during World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic. It was created to lift spirits and showcase Atlanta’s blooming dogwood trees.
The Big Picture: Atlanta is not alone. Festivals across the country are struggling with rising costs and dwindling arts funding. But losing the Dogwood Festival would mean more than the loss of a weekend in Piedmont Park—it would erase a civic tradition that has helped define the city’s culture for generations.
More Info: For more information and details on how you can help, follow the festival on social media.
https://www.instagram.com/dogwoodfestival/
www.facebook.com/atlantadogwoodfestival