The Atlanta Dogwood Festival, a spring tradition for nearly nine decades, is in danger of ending unless it raises $250,000 by Nov. 1. Organizers warn that without emergency support, the 90th anniversary scheduled for April 2026 will not happen.

Why It Matters: The festival is Atlanta’s longest-running and largest fine arts event. Each year it brings more than 250 artists, global performers, live music, youth art exhibitions, and family activities—all for free. Its loss would leave a major cultural and economic hole in the city.

What’s Happening: Costs to produce the event have jumped 25% to 30% since 2020. At the same time, sponsorship dollars and arts funding have fallen.

Rising costs include security, equipment rental, and required city services.

Organizers say the festival has always been run by a small nonprofit, relying on donations, volunteers, and modest fundraising.

Between the Lines: The city is weighing possible support, but Atlanta itself faces budget pressures. Organizers stress that survival depends on donations from corporations, local businesses, philanthropic groups, and festival-goers.

Catch Up Quick: Founded in 1936 during the Great Depression, the Dogwood Festival has only paused during World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic. It was created to lift spirits and showcase Atlanta’s blooming dogwood trees.

The Big Picture: Atlanta is not alone. Festivals across the country are struggling with rising costs and dwindling arts funding. But losing the Dogwood Festival would mean more than the loss of a weekend in Piedmont Park—it would erase a civic tradition that has helped define the city’s culture for generations.

More Info: For more information and details on how you can help, follow the festival on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/dogwoodfestival/

www.facebook.com/atlantadogwoodfestival