What’s happening: The celebration will include the Frances McGahee Parade, Art Block, Fall Farmyard, Truck Zone, and Food Truck Alley. The event runs along Canton Street near Roswell City Hall.

This year’s parade theme: The parade theme is “Tapestry of Generations,” tied to America250 in Roswell, which marks the 250th anniversary of the United States. City officials say the theme honors the generations that built the community as well as its youth and future.

More information is available at roswell365.com/youthday.