9:29 am Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to a residential fire on Quailwood Drive around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, finding heavy flames contained to the garage.

8:23 am Jones County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a lockdown drill at Clifton Ridge Middle School. Officials emphasized there was no threat to the school or students.

7:37 am All lanes have cleared on the I-20 westbound exit to Boulevard at mile marker 58.5 in Fulton County, where a stalled vehicle had blocked the right lane.