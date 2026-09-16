The Reporter's Notebook is a rolling list of developing stories our newsroom is following. Check back throughout the day for updates.
- Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to a residential fire on Quailwood Drive around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, finding heavy flames contained to the garage.
- Jones County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a lockdown drill at Clifton Ridge Middle School. Officials emphasized there was no threat to the school or students.
- All lanes have cleared on the I-20 westbound exit to Boulevard at mile marker 58.5 in Fulton County, where a stalled vehicle had blocked the right lane.
- One right lane is blocked on the I-20 westbound exit to Boulevard at mile marker 58.5 in Fulton County due to a stalled vehicle. Delays are expected and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.