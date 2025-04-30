Downtown Tifton Hosts Free First Friday Concert Series This Weekend

Share

Downtown Tifton will kick off its Summer Concert Series with the First Friday event on May 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 130 1st Street.

The free community concert will feature two live music acts. The Page Brothers Band will perform from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., followed by Loose Chain from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Attendees can shop with local vendors and enjoy food from area restaurants and food trucks. SnoBiz Tifton will offer cool treats, while Savor The Flavor will serve as the alcohol vendor for the event.

Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the outdoor concert. The event aims to support local businesses while providing entertainment for the community.

For more information about Downtown Tifton events, follow their social media channels.