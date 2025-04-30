Downtown Tifton Hosts Free First Friday Concert Series This Weekend

Downtown Tifton will kick off its Summer Concert Series with the First Friday event on May 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 130 1st Street.
The free community concert will feature two live music acts. The Page Brothers Band will perform from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., followed by Loose Chain from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Attendees can shop with local vendors and enjoy food from area restaurants and food trucks. SnoBiz Tifton will offer cool treats, while Savor The Flavor will serve as the alcohol vendor for the event.
Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the outdoor concert. The event aims to support local businesses while providing entertainment for the community.
For more information about Downtown Tifton events, follow their social media channels.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.