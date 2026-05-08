Chattahoochee Riverkeeper is inviting families out for a free event this Saturday at the Cumming City Center.
The event, called Waterfest, is billed as a celebration of the organization’s mission to protect Lake Lanier and the Chattahoochee River. According to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, the gathering will feature live music and an Environmental Expo highlighting conservation work being done across the Headwaters region.
Several organizations are expected to take part, including America’s Boating Club Atlanta, Citizens Climate Lobby Georgia, the Georgia Reptile Society, Keep Forsyth County Beautiful, the Lake Lanier Association, Paddle4Tomorrow, and the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Chattahoochee Riverkeeper says the event is also a reminder that its conservation work depends on support from the community, fellow organizations, and local businesses.
More information is available at chattahoochee.org/waterfest.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.