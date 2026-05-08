Chattahoochee Riverkeeper is inviting families out for a free event this Saturday at the Cumming City Center.

The event, called Waterfest, is billed as a celebration of the organization’s mission to protect Lake Lanier and the Chattahoochee River. According to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, the gathering will feature live music and an Environmental Expo highlighting conservation work being done across the Headwaters region.

Several organizations are expected to take part, including America’s Boating Club Atlanta, Citizens Climate Lobby Georgia, the Georgia Reptile Society, Keep Forsyth County Beautiful, the Lake Lanier Association, Paddle4Tomorrow, and the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper says the event is also a reminder that its conservation work depends on support from the community, fellow organizations, and local businesses.

More information is available at chattahoochee.org/waterfest.